Highlights from the Second Session of the Boao Forum for Asia Global Economic Development and Security Forum

The Second Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia Global Economic Development and Security Forum recently concluded with a closing press conference held at the Changsha International Convention Center. The conference, co-hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and the Hunan Provincial People’s Government, had the theme of “Global Development, Shared Security” and attracted over 2,500 guests from more than 30 countries.

During the conference, discussions were held on various topics including artificial intelligence, digital economy, supply chain, food, energy, and financial security. The main problems of global development were analyzed, and the promotion of global sustainability was emphasized through the presentation of the “Boao Plan” for sustainable development.

One of the highlights of the conference was the release of the report “Boao Tide Watching: Ten Years of Jointly Building the Belt and Road Initiative” on the tenth anniversary of the initiative. The report collected important discussions by experts and scholars, as well as showcased the economic growth, trade liberalization, infrastructure construction, and other aspects related to the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Changsha, as the host city of the conference, also benefited from the event. The second conference included the “Multinational Corporation Changsha Tour and High-end Industry and Economic Matchmaking Conference,” which served as a platform for international business exchanges and cooperation. The matchmaking meeting saw the participation of well-known multinational companies from developed and emerging economies, sparking new investment consensuses.

The Changsha Council for the Promotion of International Trade signed cooperation agreements with the Guangzhou Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Shenzhen Council for the Promotion of International Trade, further promoting the integration of the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan urban agglomeration and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Overall, the Second Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia Global Economic Development and Security Forum provided a platform for dialogue and cooperation on important global economic and security issues. The conference showcased the achievements of the “Belt and Road” initiative and facilitated international business exchanges, benefiting the host city, Changsha.

Source: Hunan Channel

