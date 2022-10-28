The notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigation was served on 47 people: mostly former managers and technicians of Motorways for Italy by Benetton e Spare, the sister company once assigned to the controls and maintenance of the network. But in the investigation where the dossiers on false reports on viaducts, tunnels and the one on noise barriers were unified, born from the main vein on the collapse of the Morandi bridge and from the collapse of the Berté tunnel vault, there is also an executive of the ministry and one of a company that worked in subcontracting for Spea.

