After the day of 23 December, with a red dot, due to the intense traffic on the Italian motorways from the North and South, traffic forecasts for the next few days remain rather difficult. Indeed, in view of the holidays on Sunday 25 December and Monday 26 December 2022, an increase in vehicular traffic volumes is expected on the entire national road and motorway network. This is what we read in a note from Viabilità Italia.

«It should be remembered – continues the note – that the ban on circulation outside urban centers for vehicles with a mass exceeding 7.5 t is foreseen only on holidays, from 9:00 to 22:00. The attention of those who will be traveling is drawn to adopt prudent driving behaviors that respect the rules of road behavior. It should also be remembered that on many motorways and extra-urban roads there is an obligation to circulate with winter tires fitted or to have suitable non-slip tools on board that can be readily used”.

“The journeys for the Christmas holidays began yesterday – said Massimiliano Nigro, traffic manager of motorways for Italy – Especially in the directions that go from the North to the South, therefore in particular for the A1 Milan Naples and the A 14 Bologna -Taranto».

In general, traffic has returned to pre-covid levels. The trend in Aspi is to remove all construction sites, except those that are immovable or for ordinary maintenance: many of these were already removed on 6 December and will be reinstalled on 9 January 2023. Most Italians will remain in Italy for the holidays, crowding the main arteries to reach the family or the place chosen for the holiday.

According to a survey by Federalberghi, there will be more than 17 million Italians traveling for the holidays at the end of 2022: 12 million will travel at Christmas while around 5 million and 400 thousand will choose New Year’s Eve as the time for their vacation. Particularly critical, reports the sicurauto.it site, will be the motorways to the south – such as the A1 and A14, but also the arteries leading to mountain resorts such as the A22 for Brenner, the A5 Turin-Monte Bianco, the A8 Milano-Laghi and the A24 dei Parchi which leads from Rome to Abruzzo.