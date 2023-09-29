How to care for facial skin and prevent the appearance of diseases

The skin on the face is one of the most visible and delicate parts of our body. Not only is it our letter of introduction to the world, it also acts as a protective barrier against the elements and environmental aggressions.

To keep it healthy and prevent the appearance of skin diseases, it is essential to adopt a proper facial care routine. With products according to each skin type and that activate facial hydration, such as a serum, or a day or night moisturizer. There are many options with different additives, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, etc., aimed at protecting the skin and giving it everything it needs to be healthy.

It must be taken into account that beyond basic care, there are various skin diseases that can affect the face, and their cause may vary depending on the specific disorder. For these specific cases, it is important to consult with professionals in the field to perform curative and preventive treatments, and do not forget to clean the face with makeup remover daily, to eliminate traces of makeup that do so much damage if they are not of good quality and if used daily.

Different skin types

Facial skin type varies from person to person due to genetic, environmental and personal care factors. Several types of facial skin are usually identified, each with its specific characteristics. There are four most common types that are classified as normal, combination, dry and oily skin.

Normal Skin:

Soft texture and barely visible pores. It remains balanced, it is neither very dry nor very oily. Few imperfections, such as pimples or blackheads. Tolerant to most care products and facial cleansers.

Oily skin:

Dilated and visible pores. Excessive sebum production, which can lead to facial shine and acne. You need products that regulate oil production and prevent pore clogging.

Dry Skin:

Sensation of tightness and peeling. Inconspicuous pores. Prone to fine lines and wrinkles due to lack of moisture. It needs constant hydration and products that restore the skin barrier.

Mixed skin:

The T zone (forehead, nose and chin) is oily, while the cheeks are normal or dry. Requires products that balance sebum production in the T zone and provide hydration to the cheeks.

Likewise, a fifth type of facial skin can be added to this classification, which is sensitive skin. According to its characteristics, it gets irritated and has frequent redness and itching, reacts easily to products and environmental conditions, such as allergies, and needs mild, fragrance-free products. If they are neutral, much better.

We can also mention other categories of skin that are not so common, such as skin prone to acne, mature skin, blemished skin, rosacea, or prone to extreme dryness.

It is important that you can identify your skin type to choose the right products and establish a facial care routine that meets your skin’s specific needs. Keep in mind that skin type can change over time due to factors such as age, climate and hormonal changes, so it is advisable to adjust your skin care routine as necessary.

What are the most common facial skin diseases and why do they appear?

Some of the most common skin diseases that affect the skin of the face and their possible causes are:

Acne

Its appearance occurs mainly in the teenage years due to the hormonal changes that the body experiences.

This is a skin disease that occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the formation of pimples, blackheads, and pustules. Causes may include genetic predisposition, hormonal changes, excess production of sebum and bacteria on the skin.

Rosacea

It is also a skin disease, it is chronic and causes redness, dilated blood vessels and papules. Although the exact cause is not known, it is believed that genetic and environmental factors, as well as the immune system’s reaction to certain microorganisms, can trigger it.

Seborrheic dermatitis

This condition causes redness, peeling, and itchy skin, especially in oily areas such as the scalp and face. Although the exact cause is not fully understood, factors such as excessive activity of the sebaceous glands and a yeast called Malassezia may contribute.

Psoriasis

It is an autoimmune disease that causes rapid growth of skin cells, resulting in patches of red, scaly, and itchy skin. Genetics appears to play an important role in its development, and environmental triggers such as stress or infections can make it worse. It not only appears on the skin of the face but also on other parts of the body such as the elbows and folds of the legs.

Herpes labial

It is a viral infection caused by herpes simplex, usually type 1. It can cause painful blisters to appear around the lips and mouth. The virus can be dormant in the body and flare up due to stress, sun exposure, or infections.

Eczema

Also known as atopic dermatitis, it can affect the skin of the face and cause redness, inflammation, itching and peeling. It is a condition related to genetics and triggers can include allergens, irritants or emotional factors.

Melasma

It is a hyperpigmentation of the skin that causes brown or gray spots on the face. Although the exact cause is not completely known, factors such as sun exposure and hormonal fluctuations, such as those that occur during pregnancy, may contribute. Finally, there are warts, which are benign skin growths caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). They can appear anywhere on the body, including the face.

It is important to note that although these are some of the most common skin conditions affecting the face, the exact cause and severity can vary considerably from person to person. If you are experiencing skin problems on your face, it is essential to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Some tips to follow to have healthy facial skin

Facial cleansing: the basis of a healthy face

The first step in any facial care routine is cleansing. Throughout the day, our skin accumulates dirt, oil, and polluting particles that can clog pores and cause skin problems. Using a gentle facial cleanser appropriate for your skin type is essential.

Facial cleansers help eliminate impurities and prepare the skin to better absorb care products.

According to each type of skin, or the tastes of each person, there are different types of facial cleanser, there is the micellar lotion, the foam, the facial milk and for the moments of the shower and the bath it is always good to have a Neutral facial soap, free of any fragrance.

Makeup remover: don’t forget to remove makeup

Makeup is a common part of many people’s routines, but not removing it properly can have serious consequences for your skin’s health. Use alcohol-free makeup removers to completely remove makeup before facial cleansing. This prevents pores from becoming clogged and prevents the appearance of acne and other skin conditions.

If it is practical for you, you can use makeup remover wipes, they are convenient to carry in your purse and use when you think necessary. Although it may not seem like a very effective product, they are made to remove all types of makeup, are hypoallergenic and ensure a deep and gentle cleansing.

There are also reusable makeup remover wipes on the market that are used in the same way as makeup remover pads. In order to make its use more effective and practical, it is recommended to apply your usual makeup removing balm, or micellar water, tonic or soap on the wipe, and gently wipe it over your face and neck.

Serum: the ally for a radiant complexion

Facial Serums are highly concentrated products that offer specific benefits for the skin.

There is vitamin C serum designed to hydrate, illuminate and combat aging. There are others made to treat specific problems, such as acne. Applying a serum after facial cleansing can provide your skin with the necessary nutrients and antioxidants to keep it in its best condition. Make sure you choose a serum that suits your needs and skin type.

For example, the hyaluronic acid serum keeps the skin hydrated and focuses on eliminating skin marks, reducing the removal of wrinkles and delaying the appearance of new lines. It also helps maintain the firmness of the skin.

For its part, the retinol serum is a natural product derived from vitamin A, which was first used to treat acne, and later demonstrated to have several benefits, including its effectiveness in renewing the skin, treating wrinkles and the appearance of spots.

Gisselle Elneser, Makeup Artist & Educator, states about the VITAMIN C + Niacinamide (B3) Antioxidant and Pili Renewal Serum in your skin that, “since I started applying vitamin C my skin looks more radiant, soft and smooth… If I They ask: Do you recommend it? My answer is YES! (Although it doesn’t hurt to consult with your dermatologist). And what I like most about this product is its light, oil-free consistency… You don’t know how much I love applying it and seeing that my face is left without any trace of oiliness.

Hydration: keep your skin soft and supple

Hydration is key to preventing dryness, peeling, and skin irritation. Use a moisturizing cream suitable for your skin type after the serum. This will help keep the skin barrier in optimal condition and prevent skin diseases related to dry skin.

Sun protection: a fundamental step

Sun protection is essential in the prevention of skin diseases, such as skin cancer and premature aging. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days. This will help prevent damage caused by UV rays and keep your skin young and healthy. It is advisable to finish your daily skin care routine by applying sunscreen.

Healthy diet and lifestyle

We cannot underestimate the importance of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle in skin care. Drinking enough water, consuming a variety of antioxidant-rich foods, and maintaining a balance between work and rest are practices that contribute significantly to healthy, radiant skin.

Professional consultation: visit a dermatologist

If you experience persistent skin problems, such as severe acne, rosacea, or unexplained spots, it is important to consult a dermatologist. These professionals can provide an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment to prevent or treat specific skin diseases.

Taking care of facial skin and preventing the appearance of diseases is a combination of a proper care routine, the use of products such as serums and facial cleansers, a balanced diet and consulting a dermatologist when necessary. Investing time and effort into caring for your skin will reward you with a healthy, radiant complexion for years to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

