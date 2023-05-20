How to identify a woman abuser

Gender violence is a serious problem that affects many women in the world.

Victims are often unaware that they are being abused or do not know how to get out of that situation.

Therefore, it is important to know some indicators that can help identify a woman abuser and seek professional help.

According to experts, gender-based violence abusers often share some personality and behavior traits that give them away.

Some of these traits are:

1. Excessive control

One of the hallmarks of an abuser is his desire to exert control over his partner’s life.

This manifests itself in the constant need to monitor her activities, make decisions for her, and restrict her freedom.

An abuser can control her finances, her friendships, and her access to basic resources, limiting a woman’s autonomy and leaving her in a position of vulnerability.

2. Possessive and jealous behavior

Abusers often display possessive and jealous behavior.

They may show excessive interest in their partner’s movements, insist on knowing all their contacts, and feel threatened by any interaction that is not under their control.

This behavior can escalate over time and become a source of physical or verbal violence towards the woman.

3. Verbal or physical aggression

Verbal and physical abuse are clear signs of the presence of an abuser.

Constant insults, humiliation, belittling, and threats are forms of verbal violence that seek to erode a woman’s self-esteem and keep her subdued.

Physical violence can start subtle, with shoving or light hitting, and then escalate in intensity and frequency.

It is important to note that violence does not always leave visible marks, so we should not underestimate situations where there is no physical evidence.

4. Emotional manipulation

Abusers are experts in emotional manipulation. They may alternate between being loving and kind, then suddenly switch to being aggressive or cold.

They use this manipulation to keep the woman confused and emotionally dependent on them.

They may also blame the woman for her own abusive behaviour, making her feel guilty and thus justifying her actions.

5. Social isolation

Another warning sign is when a woman sees herself progressively isolated from her social environment.

Abusers try to alienate a woman from her family, friends, and support networks, making it difficult for her to seek help or escape from the abusive relationship.

This may include monitoring the woman’s communications, prohibiting her from going out without her permission, or making negative comments about people around her.

6. Behavioral changes in women

If a woman exhibits significant changes in her behavior, mood, or physical appearance, this may be an indication that she is being abused.

She may become withdrawn, anxious, depressed, or overly submissive. Physical signs may also appear, such as unexplained injuries or frequent visits to the doctor.

If you recognize any of these indicators in your partner or someone close to you, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

It’s important to be aware of the signs and patterns mentioned above, but you also need to remember that each case is unique and these signs are not always immediately apparent.

Gender violence is not a private problem, but a social issue that affects us all.

There are resources and professionals who can support and guide you to get out of this situation.

Remember that you are not alone and that you deserve a life free of violence.

