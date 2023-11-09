Home » How to Share Web Pages to WeChat: A Quick Guide
How to Share Web Pages to WeChat: A Quick Guide

The 6th China International Import Expo: Trade and investment promotion functions demonstrate the continued upgrading of openness and cooperation

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an important platform for promoting international trade and an important platform for foreign companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to enter the Chinese market. This year’s CIIE has entered its fifth day and has demonstrated significant progress in promoting trade and investment.

The CIIE serves as a crucial platform for promoting international trade and investment, showcasing the continued efforts to upgrade openness and cooperation. With the expo now in its fifth day, the event has proven to be instrumental in fostering trade and investment opportunities for both domestic and international businesses, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to enter the Chinese market.

The event has garnered significant attention and participation, serving as a testament to the growing importance of promoting international trade and investment. Reporters covering the event have highlighted the progress made in promoting trade and investment, underscoring the positive impact of the CIIE in facilitating cross-border business opportunities.

The CIIE has emerged as a key driver for international trade and investment, further solidifying China‘s commitment to fostering global economic cooperation and integration. As the expo continues to unfold, it is expected that it will yield further advancements in promoting trade and investment, serving as a crucial platform for businesses looking to expand their market presence.

This content is original to China Business News and is protected by copyright. Unauthorized use of this content, including reprinting, excerpting, copying, or mirroring, is strictly prohibited without the written authorization of China Business News. Legal action will be pursued against any infringers. For authorization inquiries, please contact the Yicai Copyright Department at 021-22002972 or 021-22002335, or email banquan@yicai.com.

