Women police officials in Madhya Pradesh

Rape accused’s house demolished by bulldozer

Bhopal: 11. March

In order to prevent crimes in a peaceful country and society, criminals must be severely punished. For this there are laws in the country, the job of the police is to catch the criminals and bring them to court with all the strong evidence. Courts are constitutionally mandated to determine punishments for criminals in the light of the evidence, witnesses and evidence presented by the police.

But the bulldozer culture that was started in the last few years, especially in the BJP-ruled states and especially in Uttar Pradesh, has now reached other states as well. And a certain section is also busy supporting it openly. Regular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has even been given the name of Bulldozer Baba. Bulldozer operation in Uttar Pradesh has become a common thing now.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a group of women police officials can be seen riding a bulldozer laughing and smiling after bulldozing the house of a rape accused. That this accused is absconding.

According to media reports, this incident took place from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh 250 of Damoah, located at a distance of km. where a minor was gang-raped. In this case, the police arrested three persons. While the fourth accused, Kaushal Kishore Chaube, is absconding. The police say that he committed suicide on an occupied land. The house was built illegally and the police demolished the house.

In this regard, Station House Officer Ranha Prashita Karmi told the media that Kaushal Kishore Chaubey is absconding in the case of gang rape of a minor and Kaushal Kishore Chaubey was occupying the land illegally. The bulldozer was driven by a group of women officials. He said. Women officers have done good work and such actions should continue.

On the other hand, on the video of this incident which has gone viral on social media, users are raising questions in their comments saying, “Who are the policemen who punish someone? It seems that the police have forgotten their role in the criminal justice system. Their role is that of the accused.” to identify and help the prosecution to prove the guilt of the accused in the trials. But we are in Ram Rajya, where politicians punish the people they consider criminals by the police, another user commented, “The house belongs to no one. Hada, how can they punish the whole family. Unconstitutional.”

It may be recalled that in January of this year, the district administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city demolished the houses of two persons allegedly involved in the sale of banned Chinese manjha with the help of bulldozers.

While in the month of April last year, following the allegations of stone pelting on the Ram Nomi Shobha Yatra, many houses and shops were razed to the ground by bulldozers operating on a large scale in Khargaon of Madhya Pradesh from the next morning. While they had a house among the houses, it belonged to a poor woman named Hasina Fakhro, which was built with the help of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme. At that time, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Narottam Mishra, gave a warning in a press conference and said, “The house from which the stones came.” He himself will become a pelter of stones. Waseem Sheikh, who lost both his hands, was made an accused for this stone pelting and a small stall of his was also broken.

After that, the bulldozer operation was started in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri, which was stopped by the Supreme Court.

Likewise this year January 5 The BJP-ruled state of Uttarakhand is deeply disturbed by the state High Court’s order to demolish Bin Phulpura Basti of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. 50 thousand On behalf of the Uttarakhand High Court, the Supreme Court provided great relief to the residents who were crying more than December 20In the end, the railway land was blocked by the order to demolish more than four thousand houses, shops, mosques, mosques, schools, colleges and hospitals in these settlements, saying that 50 thousand Persons cannot be evicted within seven days.

These applications were heard by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Honorable Justice SK Kole and Justice AS Okha. Honorable Justice SK Kole said that these people are there. 50-60 Living for years, they have to arrange some rehabilitation, even assuming it is railway land but it has a human angle too.

