Independiente is finalist of the Copa Libertadores Sub20

by admin

The Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle was finalist of the Copa Libertadores Sub 20 by beating Cerro Porteño 0-1. IDV photo

The Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle was finalist of the Copa Libertadores Sub 20 by beating Cerro Porteño 0-1 on the night of this Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The goal came in complementary time through a penalty kick marked by Maelo Rubio Rentería.

With this result, those from Valle will play the final with Boca Juniors this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. at the La Portada stadium, in the city of La Serena, in Chile.

