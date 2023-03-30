Meeting point news Wearing Hanfu, performing Guqin performances on the spot, displaying Nanjing’s excellent local characteristic intangible cultural heritage items such as velvet flowers, gold and silver fine workmanship, gold leaf, tea art… The launch of the new consumption promotion season for automobile information and the cherry blossom season at Huayang Market in Nanjing Financial City, you will definitely be attracted by such a group of students. They are the “Jinling Xingzhi Intangible Heritage Cultural and Creative College Student Volunteer Team” jointly created by Jinling Higher Vocational School and Nanjing Xingzhi Vocational Training School.

“By cooperating with intangible cultural heritage inheritors, we bring the most professional and meticulous intangible cultural heritage courses to young students, and inject the most fresh and passionate power into the cultural inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.” Wang Wei, the principal of Nanjing Xingzhi Vocational Training School, said that intangible cultural heritage Cultural heritage is one of the inseparable essences of Chinese traditional culture and has unique charm. As the future main force of social and cultural inheritance, young students have their own unique group advantages in the protection of intangible cultural heritage.

With the opening of the “Sakura Blossom Season at Huayang Market” on Rongmei Road, Financial City, this year’s Cherry Blossom Season at Huayang Market not only includes cherry blossoms, but also Nanjing’s intangible cultural heritage “velvet flowers”, “silver flowers” and “paper-cut flowers”… Silk The meat is made of copper wire, and the bone is made of copper wire. After four steps of rolling, pointing, passing flowers, and sticking flowers, Zhao Shuxian, the representative inheritor of Jiangsu Province’s intangible cultural heritage of “velvet flower making skills”, with precise touch, superb skills and Rich imagination makes the colorful and lifelike Nanjing velvet flowers bloom at the fingertips; knocking and hitting with files, saws, welding and chiseling, the blossoming “silver flowers” create stunning and gorgeous gold and silver workmanship, Jiangsu Province Yang Zijiang, the representative inheritor of intangible cultural heritage gold and silver craftsmanship, hopes to continue to inherit and carry forward the ancient and exquisite gold and silver craftsmanship through activities such as markets and intangible cultural heritage entering the campus…

When intangible cultural heritage enters the campus, there are newcomers in the inheritance. Groups of young students follow the intangible cultural heritage teachers to learn Nanjing intangible cultural heritage culture, improve skills, spread culture, instill “pure love” into thousands of years of art with practical actions, and promote the new development of intangible cultural heritage cultural and creative industries.

