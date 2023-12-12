Is it profitable to work at Uber?

Recently arrived Cubans in Miami are considering the profitability of working at Uber, as informal jobs become a common option for migrants in the United States. Many newcomers opt to work as Uber drivers, a popular and in-demand informal job in the city of Miami and the rest of Florida.

According to a recent report from AméricaTeVe, Uber drivers in the United States earn an average annual salary of about $38,302, with potential for higher or lower earnings depending on demand, hours worked, and tips. The estimated range is from $31,802 to $46,702 per year, indicating that earnings can vary significantly.

The increasing use of the Uber application in the United States has also been noted. According to Statista, there was a 7.7% growth in users during the first three months of 2023, with around 130 million people using the service each month. This highlights the potential demand for Uber drivers in the country.

However, the profitability of working as an Uber driver depends on several factors, such as location and time spent driving. The average hourly wage for Uber drivers in the United States is approximately $17.76, according to ZipRecruiter.

Many Uber drivers in Miami and the rest of the United States have reported that the earnings from driving for Uber are not sufficient to cover the high cost of living, but it can be a good option as an extra job to increase profits.

As informal jobs become a common choice for migrants, the question of whether it is profitable to work at Uber in Miami continues to be a topic of interest, especially for recently arrived Cubans. Despite the varied earnings potential, the popularity of the Uber platform in the city and the rest of Florida suggests that it remains a viable option for those looking for informal work opportunities.