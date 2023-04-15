Home » Is your hair falling out? Natural tips to avoid it
Hair loss is a problem that affects both men and women and can have various causes, such as stress, genetics, aging, disease, medication, or lifestyle habits.

Although it is normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, when the amount is greater or a progressive thinning of the hair is observed, it is advisable to consult a doctor to rule out possible disorders.

In addition to following the appropriate medical treatment, there are some natural tips that can help prevent or reduce hair loss and improve its appearance and health.

We offer you some natural tips that can help you avoid hair loss:

– Maintain a balanced diet and rich in essential nutrients for hair, such as protein, iron, zinc, selenium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and folic acid.

Some foods that contain these nutrients are eggs, lean meats, oily fish, nuts, legumes, green leafy vegetables, carrots, citrus fruits, and vegetable oils.

– Avoid excessive use of products chemicals or heat that can damage hair, such as dyes, perms, irons or blow dryers.

It is preferable to opt for natural or organic products and dry your hair in the open air or with a soft towel.

It is also recommended to use a natural bristle brush and avoid tight hairstyles that can pull out the hair.

– Massage the scalp with oils essential or vegetables that stimulate blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Some of the most effective are rosemary oil, lavender oil, coconut oil, castor oil, or jojoba oil.

A few drops can be applied to the scalp and massaged with the fingertips for a few minutes. The hair can then be washed with a mild shampoo.

– Take infusions or supplements of medicinal plants that have beneficial properties for hair, such as horsetail, green nettle, rosemary, sage or ginkgo biloba.

These plants help strengthen hair from the roots and prevent hair loss.

They can be taken in the form of infusion or capsules following the instructions on the packaging or the specialist.

– Reduce stress and practice relaxation techniques that improve the emotional and hormonal state. Stress can cause an alteration in cortisol levels and other hormones that influence hair health.

Some activities that can help you relax are yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or music.

– Treat your hair with careAvoid excessive brushing and tight styling, which can damage hair and cause it to fall out.

Use a soft-bristled brush and avoid using hair dryers and hot irons.

– Consult a professional If hair loss persists despite your natural efforts, see a dermatologist or hair care specialist.

They can run tests and recommend specific treatments for your hair type and the underlying cause of your hair loss.

Hair loss can be a worrisome problem, but there are many natural steps you can take to help prevent it.

With proper care and a holistic approach, you can keep your hair healthy and prevent excessive hair loss.

