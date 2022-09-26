During the night, Alessandro Giglio Vigna spoke to Ivrea with the ballot boxes closed and the ballot in progress: “We will form a team from Canavese”

IVREA. Alessandro Giglio Vigna will be the only Canavese parliamentarian of the next legislature, The ballot was completed during the night, but from the first polled seats it was clear that he would win: net the advantage, in the Chieri college in the Chamber of Piedmont 1, over all his rivals, starting with Antonella Giordano from the center left.

Giglio Vigna, at the Lega headquarters in Ivrea on the night between Sunday and Monday, summarized the numerous initiatives taken during the election campaign, going to the Canavese centers as part of the initiatives of administrations and associations.

The intention (also confirmed by the regional councilor Andrea Cane) is to remain present in the area: “We want to form a Canavese team”.

Giglio Vigna also recalled the difficulties experienced in the legislature.

“A heartfelt thanks – concluded Giglio Vigna – to collaborators, administrators, the population. Now we are moving towards a solid center-right government”.