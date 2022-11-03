Home News Ivrea, the Garden of Books inaugurated in via dei Chiodi
Ivrea, the Garden of Books inaugurated in via dei Chiodi

Ivrea, the Garden of Books inaugurated in via dei Chiodi

Barbara Torre

The Garden of Books was inaugurated in a part of the public park that extends along the left side of via dei Chiodi, in Ivrea, a flowery space, equipped with two benches, a basket and a particular wooden house containing some books. that the members of the Soroptimist International Club Ivrea and Canavese had designed and set up with the intention of building a place of experimentation for the enhancement of reading outside the places designated to do so, one of the central aspects among the actions implemented by the councilor to Cultura Costanza Casali in the year of Ivrea Capital of the Book. A gift to the community from the sorores optimae, to celebrate in the best way the 35th anniversary of activity in the sign of solidarity, culture and commitment to initiatives in favor of the city and the territory in which their Club operates. ceremony, alongside the president, Donatella Farcito, and a representation of members, were attended by the councilors for Culture, Casali, and Urban Planning, Michele Cafarelli.

