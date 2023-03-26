The information added that “this collaborative relationship is what has allowed the Colombian State advance in the line of duty to do justice for the most atrocious crimes that occurred in the conflict”.

Likewise, Vidal will meet with members of the European and Belgian Parliament, government representatives, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, and the president of the UN Human Rights Council, Václav Bálek.

Meetings with representatives of various non-governmental human rights organizations are also on the agenda, including Amnesty International, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, Peace Brigades International, the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation, the Anne Frank House Foundation, the World Nature Fund and Kerk in Actie.

The JEP stresses that the international community has been decidedly supportive work to achieve a stable and lasting peace in Colombia.