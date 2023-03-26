Home News JEP will advance international tour to expose its achievements
News

JEP will advance international tour to expose its achievements

by admin
JEP will advance international tour to expose its achievements

The information added that “this collaborative relationship is what has allowed the Colombian State advance in the line of duty to do justice for the most atrocious crimes that occurred in the conflict”.

Likewise, Vidal will meet with members of the European and Belgian Parliament, government representatives, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, and the president of the UN Human Rights Council, Václav Bálek.

Meetings with representatives of various non-governmental human rights organizations are also on the agenda, including Amnesty International, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, Peace Brigades International, the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation, the Anne Frank House Foundation, the World Nature Fund and Kerk in Actie.

The JEP stresses that the international community has been decidedly supportive work to achieve a stable and lasting peace in Colombia.

See also  Railways order worth 400 million in rails, breath of fresh air for the Piombino steel mills

You may also like

The poor children in Essen are often ill...

The Regional Academy of Education and Training of...

César Gaviria questions the lack of commitment of...

Perfectly united front of lies on Nord Stream

Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Eyes Closed’… “The...

Home accident in Neiva claimed the life of...

Microsoft 365 Copilot: A new way to work

Putin’s puzzle, Ukraine and us. Let’s dive deeper...

Petro assumes participation of the country in the...

Three months in a coma: 60 meters in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy