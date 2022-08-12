Home News Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022
Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022
Epidemic situation of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022

Release date: 2022-08-12 08:57

Commission Emergency Office

From 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022, there were no new local confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,399 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,396 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 11, 2022, there are 2 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 11, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 41 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 11, 2022, there are 2 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 2 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad in the province, all of which are receiving isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022, 11 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province, including 1 case in Yingtan City, in Yuehu District; 1 case in Ji’an City, in Jizhou District; 9 cases in Yichun City, all in Feng City. As of 24:00 on August 11, 2022, there are 34 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are under quarantine medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 12, 2022

