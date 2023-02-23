Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau launched the “Hundred Days of Huming” unified “net collection” action



In recent years, the ecological environment of Jiashan County has continued to improve, and the population and number of wild birds have continued to expand. According to the survey of biodiversity, a total of 130 species of birds have been found (including 11 species of national secondary protected birds and 13 species of provincial key protected birds) At the same time, Jiashan County is also an important channel for bird migration in spring and autumn. The illegal bird-catching nets set up in the wild seriously threaten the survival of birds and destroy the ecological environment.

Recently, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County, together with the Natural Resources Planning Bureau of the county, carried out a unified “collection” operation against the illegal bird-catching nets set up in the wild without authorization in the early stage of Jiashan County. Law enforcement officers carried out “net collection” operations in 9 towns and streets of the county at the same time. The operation closed 12 illegal bird-catching spots, confiscated 27 bird-catching nets of various types, and rescued a pearl-necked turtledove in time. As of February 20, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County has dispatched 288 law enforcement personnel to inspect 209 places where bird-related violations are prone to occur, and investigated and dealt with one case of illegally setting up bird-catching nets.

In the later period, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County will resolutely curb excessive hunting and other illegal acts that destroy wild birds and other wild animals through joint inspections, special rectification actions, and law interpretation and publicity. Eliminate the “hidden dangers” of bird survival, and create a good social atmosphere of “loving natural resources and protecting wild animals”.