Judge acquits those involved in the murders of the Chalchuapa Case

This afternoon of May 8, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that one of the judges who is part of the inherited corrupt system, Lidia del Carmen López, has acquitted all those involved in the murders of the Chalchuapa Case, “despite the strong evidence presented by the FGR,” the institution said.

“In one of the cases, the FGR presented this judge with all the evidence that establishes how one of the defendants ordered the murder of both his son’s mother and the minor, so as not to pay the maintenance fee,” the judge said. Prosecutor’s Office

In 2021, Hugo Osorio, the Chalchuapa murderer, confessed to his crimes and exposed his 9 accomplices, who were accused and whose evidence was presented to Judge Lidia Carmen López. It should be noted that López was appointed during the administration of the former Constitutional Chamber, which defends NGOs and international allies that have advocated for captured gang members on numerous occasions.

For his part, the Attorney General, Rodolfo Delgado, said: “Those that Judge Lidia del Carmen López has acquitted this day, are accomplices in the murders committed in the house of Hugo Osorio. Those criminals paid him to end their lives, out of convenience. We will not rest until they pay for each of the victims.