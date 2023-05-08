They investigate Inpec officials for alleged assault in prison on Aída Merlano

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has initiated an investigation into officials of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) for alleged physical attacks on the prisoner Aida Merlano by a guard at the El Buen Pastor prison.

According to Merlano’s lawyer, the inmate would have been the victim of a beating and would present a medical diagnosis with multiple blunt force trauma and a sprain in the right ankle.

The authorities are also verifying the complaints from the INPEC director about the alleged physical attacks that the guard involved would have received. The Attorney General’s Office has ordered the taking of pertinent evidence to clarify the actions that are the object of investigation.

It is worth mentioning that in March a routine procedure in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá ended in an altercation involving former senator Aída Merlano, after they found a cell phone in her cell and she refused to hand it over to The authorities.

According to the Inpec report, at the time of the seizure, Merlano attacked the custody causing bruises on his right arm and face. At the time, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute began a disciplinary process to clarify the events that occurred in the place of confinement.

The former congresswoman, who was deported to Colombia from Venezuela on Friday, March 10, has been at the center of the controversy after stating that she will reveal the truth about the facts of electoral corruption.

Since her arrival in Colombia, Merlano has given statements to the courts about the alleged evidence she has against politicians from the Caribbean coast who would have helped her buy votes for the 2018 elections, when she won a seat in the House of Representatives.