Home » They investigate Inpec officials for alleged assault in prison on Aída Merlano
News

They investigate Inpec officials for alleged assault in prison on Aída Merlano

by admin
They investigate Inpec officials for alleged assault in prison on Aída Merlano

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has initiated an investigation into officials of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) for alleged physical attacks on the prisoner Aida Merlano by a guard at the El Buen Pastor prison.

According to Merlano’s lawyer, the inmate would have been the victim of a beating and would present a medical diagnosis with multiple blunt force trauma and a sprain in the right ankle.

The authorities are also verifying the complaints from the INPEC director about the alleged physical attacks that the guard involved would have received. The Attorney General’s Office has ordered the taking of pertinent evidence to clarify the actions that are the object of investigation.

It may interest you: Aida Merlano assured that she will tell everything

It is worth mentioning that in March a routine procedure in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá ended in an altercation involving former senator Aída Merlano, after they found a cell phone in her cell and she refused to hand it over to The authorities.

According to the Inpec report, at the time of the seizure, Merlano attacked the custody causing bruises on his right arm and face. At the time, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute began a disciplinary process to clarify the events that occurred in the place of confinement.

The former congresswoman, who was deported to Colombia from Venezuela on Friday, March 10, has been at the center of the controversy after stating that she will reveal the truth about the facts of electoral corruption.

See also  Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo Germán

Since her arrival in Colombia, Merlano has given statements to the courts about the alleged evidence she has against politicians from the Caribbean coast who would have helped her buy votes for the 2018 elections, when she won a seat in the House of Representatives.

You may also like

Tanganyika: Governor Julie Ngungua ousted by the provincial...

Who is Mr Beast, the youtuber who is...

May 9, 1993: The first free elections in...

Carry out in-depth theme education and lead the...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, May 9

Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

Leipzig teacher receives teacher award 2022

May continues without registering deaths from COVID-19 –...

Intolerance in MÍO in Cali seems uncontrollable

Warning strike by doctors: Six municipal hospitals in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy