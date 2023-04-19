Julián Gil dreams of the Paralympic Games in Paris

The young cyclist Julián Gil has hope in cycling in Ituango. He learned to ride a bicycle on one leg and is currently working to compete in the Paralympics in Paris. And as fate is strange puts it, sometimes it seems unpredictable, like nothing in the future can be prevented or prevented, like we live life blindly and no decision has final consequences.

Julián was born on December 15, 1999 in Medellín, but grew up in the village of Singo el Chorrón, three hours from the city of Ituango. He grew up there with his parents Nelson Antonio and Alba Nellie, his grandparents José Alejandro Parias and Ana María Mazo; His siblings Yenni Alejandra, Nancy Johanna, Nelson, Francie, Leon Fernando and Christian Felipe.

His family is dedicated to sowing, working in crops and milking cows, leading a quiet and austere farm life. As a child, Julián stayed with his grandmother Ana María because his parents had to work until sunset.

And although he was not very interested in cycling since 2014, he followed the career of his idol, Nairo Quintana. His hobbies were soccer and mini-soccer, and he admired Nairo, but he never learned to ride a bicycle. He couldn’t believe that he did it with one leg. He seemed successful. “From the day the accident happened, I thought it was a miracle and I started to thank God for giving me the leg. What I say seems strange to people, but they don’t understand that my life has changed for the better. “Losing my leg made me a better person, I love my parents and siblings more and I appreciate life more, I was able to move on.

Yarumal’s coach, Dubián Pérez, once told his father Jairo Calle that Julián has great talent and will go far if he continues training. Thus began the cycling career of “Mocho”, as his countrymen affectionately call him. He started walking late without realizing it, but now he is one of the favorite athletes of Benjamín Laverde, coach of the Antioquia Cycling League, who directs the para-cycling process.

Julián decided to buy his own bike to train. One of his friends, photographer Juan Luis Londoño, put up several posters asking for donations and the people of Ituango responded. They raised a good amount and Julián bought the sports equipment he needed to ride a bicycle.

The bicycle was given to him by Abelardo Sucerchia and the young man began to train daily with touring drivers and students at Antonio Jaramillo’s cycling vclub. His first big challenge was to compete in the 2021 national competition where he stood out and won titles along with a bronze medal.

Since then, he has been a member of the Antioquia team together with Benjamín Laverde, and the Ituango mayor’s office finances his per diem and materials for him to travel to Medellín and other cities.

Julián became a project for all Ituanguans, who live pending all their challenges and all their achievements. The young man’s goal is to reach the Colombian team and compete in the Paralympic Games. He also wants to get a degree in Physical Education, to make a living from sports and help other young people who, like him, have lost a limb.