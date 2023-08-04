Home » “Just an old man alone”: Trump abandoned by family, in court without help
News

“Just an old man alone”: Trump abandoned by family, in court without help

by admin
“Just an old man alone”: Trump abandoned by family, in court without help

Former US President Donald Trump is once again the center of public attention, this time over charges that he tried to reverse his 2020 election defeat. At Thursday’s trial, where Trump pleaded not guilty, it was noticeable that he appeared alone, without the support of his family.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes emphasized this fact on his show and on social media. He stressed that Trump’s family had completely abandoned him, reports Raw Story. Describing the situation, Hayes said: “It’s really impressive how Trump’s family has completely let him down in public over the past few months as he faces charge after charge. No wife, no sons or daughters by his side. Just an old man alone.”

Trump alone and isolated?

Hayes also questioned who is by Trump’s side during this difficult time, according to Raw Story. The only answer to this is the few lawyers who are willing to take on his case. According to Raw Story, members of his family have chosen to focus on their own lives.

Hayes’ observation underscores the isolation the former president is experiencing in this legal battle. It raises questions about the loyalty and dynamics within the Trump family, which has always been considered close-knit. This situation is not only a legal but also a personal dilemma for Trump, and Raw Story emphasizes that it will be interesting to see how this matter unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

See also  "I Giuseppe Conte I subscribe to the M5S": here is the (discussed) letter with which the former premier became grillino shortly before the vote on the new statute

You may also like

Woman attacks her pet’s aggressor dog with a...

Innovation and Breakthroughs at Xichang Satellite Launch Center:...

Amazon deforestation down 66 percent

Petro’s son revealed that illegal money entered the...

The Panama Canal’s Desperate Search for Water to...

Jack Wolfskin jacket for 120 instead of 200...

Convinced and ‘pleased’ the IMF chief: Shahbaz Sharif

Did dirty money enter Petro’s campaign? See what...

How much longer can debtors bear the high...

In Transcarpathia, a woman died due to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy