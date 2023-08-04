“Just an old man alone”: Trump abandoned by family, in court without help

Former US President Donald Trump is once again the center of public attention, this time over charges that he tried to reverse his 2020 election defeat. At Thursday’s trial, where Trump pleaded not guilty, it was noticeable that he appeared alone, without the support of his family.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes emphasized this fact on his show and on social media. He stressed that Trump’s family had completely abandoned him, reports Raw Story. Describing the situation, Hayes said: “It’s really impressive how Trump’s family has completely let him down in public over the past few months as he faces charge after charge. No wife, no sons or daughters by his side. Just an old man alone.”

Trump alone and isolated?

Hayes also questioned who is by Trump’s side during this difficult time, according to Raw Story. The only answer to this is the few lawyers who are willing to take on his case. According to Raw Story, members of his family have chosen to focus on their own lives.

Hayes’ observation underscores the isolation the former president is experiencing in this legal battle. It raises questions about the loyalty and dynamics within the Trump family, which has always been considered close-knit. This situation is not only a legal but also a personal dilemma for Trump, and Raw Story emphasizes that it will be interesting to see how this matter unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

