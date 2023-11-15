Kim Pro and JCop, No. 1 in YouTube subscribers in the third week of November :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Kim Pro and JCop tied for first place with 500,000 weekly subscribers



The number one weekly view is Kim Pro… 396.95 million times



The cumulative number of subscribers is Blackpink, BTS, and Hive.

[그래픽=뉴시스] Tube Guide weekly views and subscriber ranking.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ho-gyun Ahn = Short-form creators Pro Kim and Beatbox J Cop ranked first in the number of subscribers to domestic YouTube channels in the third week of November.

As a result of Tube Guide’s analysis of the domestic YouTube channel information of the influencer marketing platform ‘Bling’ on the 16th, Kim Pro and Beatbox J Cop ranked first with 500,000 weekly subscribers from the 9th to the previous day.

The 3rd to 10th most weekly subscribers are ▲Gurae (↑300,000, short form) ▲Sujin (290,000↑, music) ▲Yoo Lily (280,000↑, short form) ▲Seungbini (↑200,000, short form) ▲JYP Entertainment ( It was counted as ▲Somaguffin (up 180,000, animation/cartoon) ▲Dimension Director (up 160,000, animation/cartoon) ▲Kubbi Studio (up 150,000, short form).

Kim Pro ranked first in weekly views with 396.95 million views.

The 2nd to 10th most weekly views are ▲Bangtan TV (220.72 million views, music) ▲Seungbini (172.28 million views) ▲Gurae (171.98 million views) ▲Beatbox JCop (165.12 million views) ▲Yu Lily ( 146.35 million views) ▲Gyehyangseu (139.83 million views, animation/comics) ▲Hive Label (111.87 million views, music) ▲JYP Entertainment (106.82 million views) ▲Kubbi Studio (98.42 million views).

Meanwhile, the channel with the largest number of subscribers in Korea as of the previous day was Blackpink (92.1 million). BTS (76.8 million people), Hive (73.3 million people), SM Town (32.2 million people), and JYP Entertainment (28.3 million people) ranked 2nd to 5th.

Detailed information on YouTube channel rankings for the third week of November can be found on the Tube Guide website (www.tubeguide.co.kr).

