Krommenacker and the contest finalists on the catwalk at Moda Movie – Calabria

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 14 – The 27th edition of Moda Movie, an event that rewards the talents of fashion and cinema, has an all-female podium. After the first evening dedicated to cinema, which saw the Calabrian director Mimmo Calopresti, author of numerous successful films filmed in Calabria, awarded with a special award for Communication and Tourism, the Department of Business and Legal Sciences of the University of Calabria , withdrawn by Professor Tullio Romita, here is the fashion evening.



Conducting both evenings, Nino Graziano Luca and Valeria Oppenheimer. In the A. Rendano theater of Cosenza, after the collective fashion show of the proposals of the 15 finalists of the contest and the fashion show of the new collection of the Dutch designer Addy Van Den Krommenacker, special guest of this edition, with his new and precious collection in pastel colors, The winners of the contest have been announced.



The first prize was awarded to Maria Rosaria Zicarelli, from Guardia Piemontese (Cs), who paraded two black dresses in transparent nets. Second place for Erica Zuiani, from Cividale del Friuli (UD), followed by Agnese Delauro, from Taranto. Prize assigned by the Junior jury to Adele Capuano, from Cosenza.



During the evening, a Special Award was presented to the journalist Patrizia Vacalebri, who also received a special plaque for her appreciated workshop on the theme of Beauty; a press Award to Daria Alice Manzolini; the La Jacqueline award to Barbara Borsotto; that of Culture and Entrepreneurship to the engineering company No.Do e Servizi srl represented by Francesco and Filippo Guido; the Il Gusto del Sud award to the Hosteria De Mendoza restaurant. A special recognition was given by the patron and organizer of Moda Movie, Sabte Orrico to the conductor Nino Graziano Luca, author and director of cultural reviews and president of the National Historical Dance Company. Finally, we would like to mention the current exhibition at the State Archives of Cosenza, with period posters by Angelo Cesselon, sculptures by Silvio Vigliaturo, artistic photographs, clothes and documents on the history of costume from the 1940s and 1950s, which will remain open until 23 June. (HANDLE).

