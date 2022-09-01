On August 31, primary and secondary schools in Suqian began to report to the school one after another. In the new semester, what everyone is most concerned about is that the labor class will be officially upgraded to an independent course in primary and secondary schools. Many children’s summer life also includes a labor list.

According to the “Compulsory Education Labor Curriculum Standards (2022 Edition)” issued by the Ministry of Education, from September this year, labor courses will be completely independent from the earlier “Comprehensive Practice Activity Curriculum” and will officially become a course in primary and secondary schools. An average of at least 1 class hour per week is required. Many parents expressed their approval that the labor class will be officially upgraded to an independent course for primary and secondary schools.

Many parents in the interview said that it is necessary to set up labor classes. Now that living standards are high, children are often at home with clothes and meals, and lack of self-care ability. The all-round development of children should not only be good academic performance, but also master some hands-on skills and basic survival skills.

It is understood that during the summer vacation, many primary and secondary schools in Suqian City have developed family labor lists for students based on living labor. For each grade of students, it is proposed from the aspects of cooking, washing, tidying, plant maintenance, shopping and financial management, and the use of items. specific labor tasks. While doing good housework, the school also encourages students to participate in productive labor.

In a primary school in downtown Suqian, there is a field next to the school’s playground. Fields are zoned by class and are dedicated to school planting courses. In the fields, not only loofah, peppers, etc., but also rice are grown, so that children can understand the growth process of vegetables, participate in farming, and feel the harvest.

Allowing students to walk into vegetable gardens and farmland not only cultivate students’ “pro-agriculture” awareness, but also gain a good working experience. The school also fully considers the age characteristics of students of different grades, and adopts a step-by-step design with progressive difficulty, so that students can master several labor skills proficiently in each semester and each grade, and learn to be independent in the process of learning labor skills. .

Of course, in order to truly gain the meaning of labor lessons, the school’s curriculum is still a test. Professionals also said that labor classes should not be the same. Since the purpose is to allow children to develop necessary life skills, they should be targeted.

“The curriculum standard stipulates that schools have at least one hour of labor lessons per week. Families can also refer to this regulation to set the length of family labor. The amount of labor should also be determined according to the specific situation, and to a certain extent, it should be based on the interests of students. Parents can provide It should not be said that all students must do the same thing, it is not labor itself. Because labor itself is closely integrated with life, you can arrange what kind of labor you need in life, which is more meaningful. ” said Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Education Sciences.

It seems that whether it is children, parents or schools, labor class has become a course worth looking forward to, and everyone is mentally and action prepared. However, how to consider all aspects of the school and make the labor class more meaningful still requires long-term consideration and summary. In any case, I hope that the children can learn the skills of labor lessons well in the new semester, and their knowledge and action will improve together.