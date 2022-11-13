The new secretary for the Municipality of Lamon has arrived, in sharing with Sovramonte. Desy Zonta takes over from Michela De Vidi and will be in force for 23 hours in Lamon and 13 in Sovramonte. The city council approved the appointment agreement on Friday evening. The administration thanks the outgoing secretary for the professionalism, commitment and human value with which he carried out his service in the Municipality of Lamon, aware that his work was very important for his establishment.

“Often the municipal employees and technicians are not perceived by the citizens, if not on the occasion of the request for some service”, the administration’s words, “instead they are the beating heart of the public machine that receives what are the political impulses and transform them in practical actions, in collaboration with the mayor, councilors and delegated councilors. We therefore welcome and best wishes to the incoming secretary, Desy Zonta, and wish good luck and professional satisfaction to Michela De Vidi, who has chosen to become the country secretary (Treviso), to approach her residence, having matured the possibility of carrying out service in municipalities with a population greater than 10,000 inhabitants ».

The municipal secretary in particular is the figure who coordinates the various offices and a reference able to clarify the technical, economic-financial and legal fields. “Together with the PO (Organizational position) of the technical and administrative-financial area, Loretta Strappazzon and Nicola Todesco, to all the technicians and municipal employees, guarantees the correct functioning of the institution and allows the citizen to deal with a living and functional reality “.