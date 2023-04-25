Landslides in the Rosas area will continue

A new call to the community was made by the Colombian Geological Service so that it does not cross the area affected by landslides in the municipality of Rosas, southern Cauca, before the possibility that they present themselves before possible new earth movements.

The entity, together with the emergency agencies in the area, reiterated that it is prohibited to travel through the area of ​​the collapse in the Chontaduro village.

In this regard, the coordinator of the Rosas Risk Management Office, Brayan Zúñiga said that “we have been informed by the Colombian Geological Service, that the activity in the area will be permanentIn other words, there will be more landslides due to the loose material found in the upper part of the mountain.”

Suspension

As will be remembered, the landslides that have occurred in recent days led the authorities and emergency agencies to suspend the passage of vehicles through the provisional variant and remove the workers who are building the final road that will replace the affected section of the Pan-American Highway. .

Zúñiga recalled that the Municipality of Rosas issued a Decree prohibiting the passage or pedestrian flow over this entire sector.

However, in the area many citizens risk their lives when they decide to cross the landslide area.

Many of them claim that they do so due to the lack of coordination in the passage of vehicles through the provisional variant and due to the high prices charged by some transport companies and even informal transporters who provide their service to take people to Rosas or El Bordo in the south of the department.

On the other hand, the Rosas Volunteer Fire Department affirmed that a contingency plan has not been designed to face a new emergency like the one that occurred on January 9.

