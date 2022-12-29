Agriculture is the foundation of the country, and the foundation is the foundation of the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central Rural Work Conference held recently, “Without agricultural and rural modernization, socialist modernization will not be comprehensive. We must work hard, do a good job in the ‘three rural’ tasks that focus on rural revitalization, and vigorously Promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas”. To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we need not only urban modernization, but also agricultural and rural modernization.Party building networkAfter sorting out some important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, I will study and understand them with you.

On March 30, 2020, Xi Jinping learned about the operation of farmhouses and the sales of characteristic agricultural products in Yu Village, Tianhuangping Town, Anji County, Huzhou City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Without agricultural and rural modernization, there will be no modernization of the entire country

Without agricultural and rural modernization, there will be no modernization of the entire country. In the process of modernization, how to deal with the relations between workers and peasants and between urban and rural areas determines the success or failure of modernization to a certain extent.

——September 21, 2018, Xi Jinping’s speech at the 8th collective study session of the 19th Central Political Bureau

To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we need not only urban modernization, but also agricultural and rural modernization. We must make greater efforts to promote the overall revitalization of the countryside, and promote the comprehensive strengthening of the rural economy, rural rule of law, rural culture, rural governance, rural ecology, and rural party building, so that the life of the villagers will blossom and grow steadily.

——From March 29 to April 1, 2020, Xi Jinping’s speech during his inspection in Zhejiang

Rural modernization is the inherent requirement and necessary condition for building a strong agricultural country, and building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside is the proper meaning of a strong agricultural country. It is necessary to promote agricultural modernization and rural modernization in an integrated manner, and realize the overall improvement of the countryside from the outside to the inside, with both form and spirit.

——December 2022, Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Rural Work Conference

From July 22 to 24, 2020, Xi Jinping visited Jilin Province. This is the afternoon of July 22. In the core demonstration area of ​​the national one-million-mu green food raw material (corn) standardized production base in Lishu County, Siping City, Xi Jinping walked into the corn field to learn about the development and utilization of agricultural technology and the protection of black soil.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

Adhere to the integrated design and promotion of agricultural modernization and rural modernization, and realize the leap from a large agricultural country to a strong agricultural country

Agricultural and rural modernization is the overall goal of implementing the rural revitalization strategy. Adhering to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas is the general policy. Prosperous industries, livable ecology, civilized rural customs, effective governance, and affluent life are the general requirements. Establish and improve systems, mechanisms, and policies for integrated urban-rural development The system is the guarantee of the system. It is necessary to adhere to the integrated design and promotion of agricultural modernization and rural modernization, and realize the leap from a large agricultural country to a strong agricultural country.

——September 21, 2018, Xi Jinping’s speech at the eighth collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee

The key to agricultural modernization is the modernization of agricultural science and technology. It is necessary to strengthen the integration of agriculture and science and technology, and strengthen the innovation of agricultural science and technology. Researchers must write papers on the earth, so that farmers can use the best technology to grow the best food.

——From July 22 to 24, 2020, Xi Jinping’s speech during his inspection in Jilin

It is necessary to improve the rural governance system that combines self-government led by the party organization, the rule of law, and the rule of virtue, so that the countryside is full of vitality and stable and orderly. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of spiritual civilization in rural areas, strengthen the education of the rule of law, promote the change of customs, and guide farmers to handle affairs according to the law, find the law when they encounter problems, use the law to solve problems, resolve conflicts and rely on the law, and consciously abide by village rules and regulations.

——December 2022, Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Rural Work Conference

On March 8, 2019, Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of the Henan delegation at the Second Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pang Xinglei

Accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, so that the majority of farmers live with sesame blossoms

It is necessary to make up for the shortcomings of rural infrastructure. In accordance with the principle of planning before construction, comprehensively consider land use, industrial development, residential layout, living environment improvement, ecological protection, and historical and cultural inheritance, formulate a practical village plan that integrates multiple plans, increase investment, and innovate investment To guide and encourage all kinds of social capital to invest in rural infrastructure construction, and gradually establish an infrastructure service network covering all areas, inclusive sharing, and urban-rural integration, focusing on rural transportation, farmland water conservancy, rural drinking water, rural logistics, and broadband networks and other infrastructure construction.

——On March 8, 2019, Xi Jinping’s speech when participating in the deliberation of the Henan delegation at the Second Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress

Entering the new journey to achieve the second centenary goal, the focus of the “three rural” work has historically shifted to comprehensively promote rural revitalization. Party committees and governments at all levels must implement the Party Central Committee’s major policy and decision-making arrangements for the “three rural” work, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and make the lives of farmers blossom and grow steadily.

——In September 2021, on the occasion of the fourth “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival”, Xi Jinping extended festival congratulations and sincere condolences to farmers across the country and comrades working on the “three rural” fronts

It is necessary to aim at the goal of “basically having modern living conditions in rural areas”, organize and implement rural construction actions, especially to speed up the construction of public service facilities in epidemic prevention, elderly care, education, and medical care, and improve the completeness of rural infrastructure and the convenience of public services , Comfortable living environment, allowing farmers to live a modern and civilized life on the spot.

——December 2022, Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Rural Work Conference

