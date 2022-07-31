Listen to the audio version of the article

Raise inheritance tax on multi-million dollar assets to guarantee 18-year-olds a dowry. He leaves the door open to an agreement with Matteo Renzi but continues to keep it closed to an alliance with the M5S. Enrico Letta on Tg2 traces the route for the first moves of the Democratic Party in the path towards the elections on 25 September.

“It is right – affirms the leader Dem – that whoever owns a multi-million dollar patrimony leaves something to society: if it is given back to young people gripped by precariousness, this is the sense of generations helping each other”.

But beyond the economic objectives, Letta looks at the alliance knot that needs to be quickly resolved: «Renzi? I do not veto, we discuss with everyone », says the Pd leader who is also waiting for Calenda’s moves:« I don’t want to waste time but we have a few days ».

Different with Giuseppe Conte. “I confirm – he explains – what has been decided: we will not have political-electoral relations with political forces that have brought down the Draghi government”.