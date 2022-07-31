Home News Letta’s recipe: youth bonus with inheritance tax
News

Letta’s recipe: youth bonus with inheritance tax

by admin
Letta’s recipe: youth bonus with inheritance tax

Raise inheritance tax on multi-million dollar assets to guarantee 18-year-olds a dowry. He leaves the door open to an agreement with Matteo Renzi but continues to keep it closed to an alliance with the M5S. Enrico Letta on Tg2 traces the route for the first moves of the Democratic Party in the path towards the elections on 25 September.

“It is right – affirms the leader Dem – that whoever owns a multi-million dollar patrimony leaves something to society: if it is given back to young people gripped by precariousness, this is the sense of generations helping each other”.

But beyond the economic objectives, Letta looks at the alliance knot that needs to be quickly resolved: «Renzi? I do not veto, we discuss with everyone », says the Pd leader who is also waiting for Calenda’s moves:« I don’t want to waste time but we have a few days ».

Different with Giuseppe Conte. “I confirm – he explains – what has been decided: we will not have political-electoral relations with political forces that have brought down the Draghi government”.

See also  Vaccinations, for the third dose in Piedmont there will be a direct call

You may also like

A huge white audience allowed the assassination of...

Farewell to Adriano Mautino, football player and manager...

[Beautiful China, Online Media Ecology Tour]Planting, cultivating, protecting,...

Road accidents, two deaths in the Cremonese area:...

Illness during a walk on Mount Dobis, a...

Cortina, the mayor saves the day center: “Nothing...

Armored PNRR for parties on implementation and governance

Valeria Campagna: common politics – Martino Mazzonis

Cuorgnè says goodbye to Germana Beroggio, known as...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy