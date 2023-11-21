Liang Huiling: In-depth investigation and rectification of various safety risks and hidden dangers to effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property

Governor Liang Huiling emphasized the need to conduct in-depth investigations and rectify various safety risks in Heilongjiang Province at a recent video and telephone conference. The conference aimed to analyze and judge the current safety production situation in the province and to arrange and deploy the next step of safety production work.

Liang Huiling stressed the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on work safety. She emphasized the need to better coordinate development and safety and to conduct thorough investigations and rectifications to prevent major accidents and effectively safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property.

The governor highlighted the severe and complex production safety situation in Heilongjiang Province, calling for the establishment of a safety development mindset and bottom-line thinking. She urged for the prevention of minor changes and the solid investigation and rectification of safety hazards.

To ensure the area’s safety, Liang Huiling emphasized the importance of eliminating violations at the source, establishing and improving administrative review and approval responsibility systems, and strictly investigating and dealing with illegal operations. The governor also called for the promotion of the normalization and long-term effectiveness of safety hazard inspections.

Furthermore, Liang Huiling outlined the need to carry out solid activities to investigate and rectify fire safety hazards in key areas and to conduct in-depth investigations and rectifications in coal mines, gas, hazardous chemicals, and other high-risk industries. She also emphasized the importance of preventing and responding to heavy snowfalls and cold waves, improving emergency plans, and strengthening emergency plan drills.

The governor stressed the importance of strictly implementing the “party and government have equal responsibilities, one post has dual responsibilities, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty” and the “three musts” requirements. She also called for the pursuit of accountability and the strengthening of professional training for law enforcement inspectors.

The meeting was presided over by Wang Yixin and was attended by responsible comrades of member units of the Provincial Safety Committee, the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and all cities (prefectures), among others.

Overall, the conference emphasized the province’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and property, and its dedication to effectively rectifying safety hazards and preventing major accidents. (Reporter Xue Liwei, Xu Jiaqian, photography Xu Xu)

