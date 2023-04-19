Linz summer timetable: new destination in Greece

As is already the case last year Greece the most popular travel destination again this year with 9 flights per week. Accordingly, the summer flight program includes the beautiful islands of Kos (Sat), Crete/Heraklion (Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun), Rhodes (Mon, Thu, Sat) and, for the first time, Kefalonia (Thu). It is not for nothing that the Greek island in the Ionian Sea is considered an insider tip.

The popular holiday destination Antalya in the Türkiye will be served weekly (Mon, Wed, Sat) from the beginning of May.

As in the previous winter season, Egypt with Hurghada, known for its beautiful sandy beaches and coral reefs, also offered in summer (Mon, Thurs and Fri). During the autumn holidays, the diver’s paradise Marsa Alam (19.10. – 26.10.) will be served.

But the other classic charter destinations are not neglected either. Spain is again on the program with the tried-and-tested Mallorca connection from the end of April twice a week (Wednesday, Sunday). The culture and city trips by Ruefa Reisen also lead towards the sun Valencia (18.05. – 21.05.) and from Schöner Reisen with Wiesinger to Madrid (29.04. – 02.05.).

Additionally stands Bulgaria back on the holiday schedule. With the city of Burgas on the beautiful Black Sea coast, which will be served every Tuesday from the beginning of July.

Short trips to Dubrovnik, Corsica, Sardinia or Madeira

But also Croatia is in high demand again. From mid-May to the beginning of October (Sat), Gruber Reisen takes all those who are hungry for a swim to the beautiful island of Brac. And all those who are away from the old town Dubrovnik If you want to be enchanted, you can do so with Wiesinger as part of the Schöner Reisen cultural trip (April 28th – May 1st).

Have you always wanted to follow in the footsteps of the ancient Romans? Then off to a sightseeing tour with Schöner Reisen with Wiesinger Italy (Rome) (04/28 – 05/01). In addition, all those who still haven’t had enough of the flair and good cuisine of Italy can do so in the course of cultural trips with Mader Reisen Bari (21.09. – 24.09.) and Schöner Reisen with Wiesinger to Sardinia/Olbia (26.05. – 29.05.) again.

Or maybe walk to France in the footsteps of Napoleon? Beautiful trips with Wiesinger organized from 18.05. – 21.05. a trip to the beautiful island corsica.

Madeira, the green island of Portugal, with its breathtaking natural landscape, should of course not be missing. Eurotours and Hofer Reisen organize trips from 24.04. – 01.05. and from 29.05. – 05.06. surely an unforgettable trip to the sunny island. Also served with Cyprus (Larnaca) the third largest island in the Mediterranean Sea.

