Source title: Localities continue to optimize epidemic prevention and control measures to prevent “one letter” and “one release”

Since the release of 20 measures to further optimize epidemic prevention and control on November 11, various regions in China have successively introduced relevant adjustment policies for key areas of prevention and control, such as nucleic acid testing and personnel control, to further improve the scientificity, accuracy and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control. sex. Shandong: “Landing inspection” for personnel returning to Shandong After the release of the 20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control, the scope of nucleic acid testing and the time limit requirements for negative certificates in many places across the country have changed. Shandong Province implements “arrival inspection” and “three inspections in 5 days” for people returning to Shandong from outside the province, and cancels the requirement of “having a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours”. Guangxi: Facilitate the detection of cross-provincial migrants upon arrival Guangxi proposed to further strengthen the “arrival inspection” work to facilitate the inspection of inter-provincial migrants as soon as they arrive, and at the same time take multiple measures to increase the coverage of immunization. Luoyang, Henan: Nucleic acid testing is no longer required when taking public transportation Luoyang, Henan Province made it clear that citizens no longer need to check the 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate when taking public transportation, but they must implement normal prevention and control measures such as scanning site codes, measuring body temperature, and standardizing wearing masks. See also Stumbles down a path, woman falls and dies Taiyuan, Shanxi: Optimizing nucleic acid testing to accurately delineate risk areas Shanxi Taiyuan took 45 specific measures to strictly implement classified control, optimize nucleic acid detection strategies, timely and accurately delineate risk areas, and at the same time strengthen epidemic prevention management in key places. Prevent “letting go” and “letting go” Although nucleic acid testing has been adjusted, this does not mean that the epidemic prevention and control measures have been relaxed. On November 17, the joint prevention and control team of the State Council clearly stated at the press conference of the Health and Medical Commission that it is necessary to continue to increase the level of rectification to prevent “one letter”, but also to oppose irresponsible attitudes and prevent “one release”. It’s over.” This weekend, Beijing, Guangzhou, Jinan and other places issued initiatives based on the current epidemic situation, advocating citizens to “quiet” over the weekend. In addition, after canceling the medium-risk areas, all localities have adopted new measures for personnel control in high-risk areas in light of the epidemic situation. Guangzhou: Multiple shelter hospitals and isolation facilities are stepping up construction In addition, Guangzhou proposed to vigorously promote the construction of square cabin hospitals. On the 18th, the first batch of 2,000 beds in Guangzhou Baiyun Emergency Transfer Point was delivered and will be officially opened on November 23. The Huadu District Dongfeng Gymnasium emergency isolation transfer point project with a planned capacity of 2,000 beds was also officially completed on the 19th.

