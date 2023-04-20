news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, APRIL 20 – There is time until midnight on April 28 to participate in the Lorenzo Natali journalism award, dedicated to the memory of the former vice president of the European Commission who significantly contributed to the promotion and support of of European development. Now in its 31st edition, the EU recognition aims to honor the work of journalists committed to shedding light on the most urgent global challenges around the world. The organization is handled by the institutional communication agency Pomilio Blumm of breaking latest news which was awarded the tender for the management of international partnerships. Journalists can submit written, audiovisual or multimedia works in one of the following categories: international award for reports published by a news organization based in one of the partner countries of the European Union; Europe prize for reporting published by a news organization based in the European Union; best emerging journalist award for reporting by a journalist under the age of 30 at the time of publication and published by a news organization based in one of the partner countries or based in the European Union. A jury made up of internationally renowned journalists and representatives of important non-governmental organizations will choose the winner for each category, who will receive 10,000 euros. The winner of the best emerging journalist category will also be offered work experience with a media partner. Applications are open to reporting in any language, but must be accompanied by a translation into one of the competition languages: English, French, Spanish, German or Portuguese. (HANDLE).

