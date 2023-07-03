Home » Los Angeles Residents with Low Income Can Apply for Stimulus Check Until July 3
News

Los Angeles Residents with Low Income Can Apply for Stimulus Check Until July 3

by admin
Los Angeles Residents with Low Income Can Apply for Stimulus Check Until July 3

Title: Los Angeles Residents with Low Income Eligible for Stimulus Check: Apply Now!

Los Angeles, CA – In a bid to provide relief to low-income individuals residing in the city, the “Breathe” Guaranteed Income Program has announced the opportunity to receive a stimulus check of $24,000.00 USD. Applications are currently being accepted until July 3, 2023.

The stimulus program, aimed exclusively at foster youth, seeks to assist those between the ages of 21 and 23. However, applicants must ensure they do not turn 24 years old before September 1, 2023. Additionally, individuals must have participated in Los Angeles County’s DCFS youth program after turning 18. To qualify, their income should be lower than 100% or 120% of integrated families with at least two people. Demonstration of financial hardships due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is also required, and participants should not be recipients of any other guaranteed income program.

Those selected to benefit from the program will receive direct monthly payments of $1,000.00 USD over the course of two years, totaling $24,000.00 USD. Program organizers highlight that this funding will offer a significant financial boost, particularly amid the current inflationary times.

The “Breathe” program not only provides vital financial support, but it also allows recipients to utilize their time effectively. Beneficiaries have the option to pursue distance education, engage in job training, and actively participate in their communities.

Crucially, this aid program does not entail the numerous requirements often associated with applying for public benefits, streamlining the application process for eligible individuals.

See also  Dengue registers historical figures in the first part of 2023 – news

Application processing began on June 20, and prospective applicants are urged to submit their applications by July 3 to ensure consideration for the stimulus program.

As the deadline approaches, Los Angeles residents with low incomes are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity to secure much-needed financial stability and relief during uncertain times. The “Breathe” Guaranteed Income Program offers a promising way forward for those impacted by the pandemic’s economic repercussions.

For more information on the application process and eligibility criteria, interested individuals can visit the official website of the “Breathe” Guaranteed Income Program.

You may also like

The alleged material author of the murder of...

Reinterpreting the territory in a digital key with...

A “beautiful book” known as the Moroccan cultural...

Sentence against two police officers who sexually abused...

Accident on track in the Parma area, motorcyclist...

A delegation from the royal palace delivered royal...

The Daza Clan, a clan of death

Mohe City’s Commitment to Political Belief Education: The...

Protesters on the track in Stockholm, Sibilio slows...

A DAY OF CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION ON TOURISM...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy