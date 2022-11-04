Home News Lucky 10elotto contest, won prizes for 950 thousand euros
Lucky 10elotto contest, won prizes for 950 thousand euros

Veneto protagonist of the last contest of 10eLotto with winnings for a total of 950 thousand euros. As Agipronews reports, the highest win was centered in San Donà where a player, thanks to a 9 Gold, took home a prize worth 500 thousand euros.

Two other winnings, then, were centered in Giavera del Montello, in the province of Treviso, respectively for 250 and 100 thousand euros, while in Camponogara a lucky player hit a prize of 100 thousand euros with a 9.

The latest 10eLotto contest distributed prizes worth € 16.1 million throughout Italy, for a total of over € 3 billion since the beginning of the year.

