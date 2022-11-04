Veneto protagonist of the last contest of 10eLotto with winnings for a total of 950 thousand euros. As Agipronews reports, the highest win was centered in San Donà where a player, thanks to a 9 Gold, took home a prize worth 500 thousand euros.

Two other winnings, then, were centered in Giavera del Montello, in the province of Treviso, respectively for 250 and 100 thousand euros, while in Camponogara a lucky player hit a prize of 100 thousand euros with a 9.

The latest 10eLotto contest distributed prizes worth € 16.1 million throughout Italy, for a total of over € 3 billion since the beginning of the year.