Margarita Rosa de Francisco receives important recognition from cinema

At the eightieth edition of the Venice International Film Festival, the renowned writer Margarita Rosa de Francisco won the award for best actress for her performance as Magdalena Galván in the film ‘El Paraíso’.

This film, directed by Italian Enrico Maria Artale, tells the story of a Colombian mother who arrives in Rome, Italy, while pregnant. There the woman becomes involved in illicit business with a drug trafficker. It is important to note that the film also won the award for best screenplay.

