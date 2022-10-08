These are hectic days, with the totoministri going crazy and the premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni trying to bring order between her and her allies and who, yesterday, had to respond to the French Minister for Foreign Affairs, collecting the clear and dry defense of the President of the Republic Mattarella and of the President of the Council Draghi. Meanwhile, the CGIL returns to the streets. One year after the assault on the Corso d’Italia headquarters, the union led by Maurizio Landini is preparing for the national demonstration organized for today in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, to remember, and once again reject that “fascist and squadron attack” “of 9 October last, and to relaunch the ten proposals of the CGIL agenda to the next government, from the roof to the bills to the stop to the precariousness of the tax authorities. Enrico Letta will also be in the square, as he announced on Twitter: “With the CGIL in these two days in memory of the anniversary of the neo-fascist assault on the national headquarters”. These are very intense days from a political point of view. The need to set in motion a new government, with important figures also in an international key, is one of the priorities of the center-right. And preparations continue in the Chamber and the Senate for the first session of the two branches of Parliament of the new legislature: it will be on October 13 at 10.

12.10 – Berlusconi at the centenary of the Pli: “Forza Italia guarantor of liberal principles”

“Now that the voters have once again given the center-right, which we founded in 1994, the task of leading the country, Forza Italia has been given the great responsibility of being the guarantor of liberal principles in the activity by the vote of the Italians. of government. We will do it consistently, in the belief that the future of our country must be built on these principles ”. This was written by the president of Fi, Silvio Berlusconi in a message at the conference on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of the Italian Liberal Party, a message read by Maurizio Gasparri.

12.05 – Provenzano: “The sum of grievances is not a political line”

«The regional congress must be in line with the national one. We will have to discuss the new rules to rebuild a new party ». This was stated by the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Giuseppe Provenzano, who spoke online at the works of the Sicilian regional directorate of the Democratic Party, in Palermo. “I’m also proposing to change some rules. – he adds – Now, we have to choose a political line, because the sum of the grudges is not a political line, instead we need a common path. The divisions on the lists were not politics. We create a new path, where we all have to question ourselves and open ourselves to enlargement to other realities and to political clarification. There are many who can look to the Democratic Party. The discussion between us alone will be of little use ».

11.50 – Zangrillo: “Bertolaso ​​can do the best the Minister of Health“

“I am sure that a scrupulous evaluation effort is underway aimed at identifying an excellent figure”. Alberto Zangrillo, Vice Rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital and president of Genoa is convinced of this. Asked by beraking latest news Salute, he underlines the need for a high-profile figure for one of the crucial seats, especially with the challenges put on the table by the pandemic. “The country needs wisdom, vision and expertise to start an enlightened political health program.” Does such a figure exist? “I think so,” replies the personal doctor of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Among the names that come back to circulate today is that of the former head of the Civil Protection, Guido Bertolaso. «Totonomi – observes Zangrillo – is the best way to burn serious candidacies. But Guido, in addition to being a dear friend, has all the characteristics to perform this role in the best possible way ». In any case, he reiterates, “whoever is deciding has the wisdom to make the right choice”.

11.19 – Offensive writings on the headquarters of the CGIL in the Bolognese area In Budrio. The solidarity of De Maria (Pd) and Bignami (Fdi)

«A year after the attack on the CGIL headquarters in Rome, the Budrio Chamber of Labor was marred by offensive writings. Not an isolated act. The actions directed against the headquarters of the CGIL and the confederal trade unions multiply. My solidarity to the companions of the CGIL of Budrio and of the whole CGIL ». This was said by the deputy of the Democratic Party Andrea De Maria. «I hope that those responsible will be identified. And I repeat what has been said on other occasions. The parliamentary motion, approved after the assault on the national headquarters of the CGIL, which calls for the neofascist organizations to be dissolved, “concluded De Maria. And the condemnation for the offensive writings in Budrio also comes from the Bolognese parliamentarian and coordinator of Brothers of Italy, Galeazzo Bignami, and the coordinator of Fdi di Budrio, Gianfrancesco Pasquale. ‘Italy we also wish to express solidarity with the trade union, object of repeated attacks in the last period ».

10.50 – Fratoianni, immediately alternative to the right

“A season of clear opposition is opening up for us, in Parliament and in the country. An opposition that will also be social, and that must be nurtured. This will be the task of our parliamentary groups. And we launch a challenge: we will immediately present a proposal for a proportional electoral law with preferences: in this way we will see who among the many critics of the Rosatellum is willing to change for real ». This was stated by Nicola Fratoianni national secretary of the Italian Left. «For us it is the best result of the last 15 years, even higher than that of Sel in 2013. In the Chamber we are at 3.65%, there is a small increase. But the thing that satisfies me most is the youth vote – continues the exponent of the Green Left Alliance -: in the range between 18 and 24 we are at 10.6%, between 18 and 34 at 7%, a very encouraging figure , in which to invest. which demonstrates how our proposal has crossed the social and environmental radicalism of the youngest. We must immediately begin to build an alternative capable of being competitive with the right already from the regional ones that will be there in a few months. The right does not have a majority in the country. Gathering on the left between us, Pd and M5S? This unprecedented gathering on the left I do not mind at all. – Fratoianni concludes – For years in this country calling oneself left was considered a fault, today in the battles over work, minimum wages, precarious and renewables, the more we are the better. We have been alone for a long time. With the M5S there are many elements of affinity, we will work to build convergences in Parliament and in the country. So we will do with the Democratic Party ».

10.40 – Read: With the CGIL for the anniversary of the assault on the national headquarters “

“With the CGIL in these two days in memory of the anniversary of the neo-fascist assault on the national headquarters.” So the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta this morning on Twitter

08.57 – Pd: Cuperlo, a leader who does not aim at Palazzo Chigi Conte would have said no to alliance. Now in the streets for negotiations

«The new secretary will have to pay attention only to the Democratic Party. He will not have to imagine the assignment as a launching pad towards Palazzo Chigi. They are not and will no longer be armchairs tied with a rope ». This is “the number one warning” for the Democratic Party Congress, according to Gianni Cuperlo, interviewed by Fatto Quotidiano: “the world has changed, our statute can also be changed”. Speaking of the relationship with the M5s, Cuperlo believes that «in fact, even only tactically, we could try to offer Giuseppe Conte some alliance. I am sure he would have rejected it, because the Movement’s exit strategy was to return to the opposition at any cost. But we would have changed the judgment on our electoral campaign ». And on the demonstration to ask for negotiations for Ukraine, the PD exponent observes: “We have sinned of excessive prudence, imagined that the needs of government, of unity of the Western camp, should have the better of the obligation to mobilize to indicate a way exit to this war ”and“ the only non-catastrophic way is to open peace negotiations ”.