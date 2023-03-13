Original title: Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Suzhou return to their respective posts

Members of the Suzhou CPPCC who attended the First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee returned to their respective posts at noon on the 12th.

During the meeting, the members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Jiangsu carefully reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the report on the proposal work according to the agenda of the meeting, listened to and discussed the government work report and other relevant reports, and elected the chairman, vice chairman, and The Secretary-General and Standing Committee members reviewed and approved the amendments to the Constitution of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, various resolutions of the General Assembly, and relevant reports. The committee members carefully studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress and made a speech when he visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and participated in the joint group meeting The spirit of his important speech, adhere to focus on the center, serve the overall situation, perform duties for the people, conduct in-depth consultations and build consensus on important issues such as implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. Many valuable opinions and suggestions were put forward, covering economic development, scientific and technological innovation, food security, rural revitalization, cultural construction, grassroots governance, social security, public health, environmental protection and other aspects.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The cause of the CPPCC in the new era and new journey has broad prospects and great promise. On the way back, the committee members all expressed that they must unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, study and publicize the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions in a timely manner, and closely promote the construction of a new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu. Mantras, practical moves, and consensus, with a heart of loyalty and gratitude, bravely march forward in the direction guided by the general secretary, and fully promote the high-quality development to continue to be at the forefront, and to write a new modernization of Jiangsu that is “strong, rich, beautiful and high” The new chapter of construction has achieved a good start and made new and greater contributions to the overall situation of the country. (Fang Siwei)

