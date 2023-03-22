In the last few hours, the Complaint filed by Fernando Segura, the father of a one-year-old and seven-month-old baby who expressed his disagreement with the situation he recently experienced with Colombian Migration.

The minor’s father claimed “abuse of authority, mistreatment and violation of the right to privacy” by the officials, since they were suspicious when they saw that his way of leaving the country alone with the girl was strange.

The father denounced that while he was with the officials they took the time to review the minor’s papers, they also asked certification by the Registrar to confirm if the baby’s civil registry was authentic, a process that took time because it was 3:00 am

Faced with the father’s nonconformity with these actions, Migration Colombia spoke out against the complaint that went viral on social networks in the last hours.

“Taking into account the above, within the functions established in the Constitution and the Law, Colombian Migration It must carry out the necessary actions to prevent, protect, guarantee and restore the rights of children and adolescents (NNA) while, it will promote the processes and administrative or judicial procedures in defense of the rights of NNA”, said the entity .

Migration reported that the adopted boy, girl or adolescent can only leave the country when the sentence that decrees the adoption is enforceable, so the work carried out by the officials was given for this purpose.

Likewise, the entity affirmed that the authorities require a copy of the order with the proof of execution for the departure of the minor from the country for the first time, however, the father would not have presented the authentic copy.

“The Colombian Migration officer, in the exercise of his functions and powers, advanced the immigration control process in accordance with current regulations and in accordance with the law, requesting the supporting and necessary documentation as it was the first time that the minor left the country in adopted, this in order to guarantee compliance with the requirements for a minor to leave the country,” said Migration.