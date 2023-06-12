Miguel Morales to follower of Kaleth

Moved to tears, this is how Vallenato music singer Miguel Morales was seen when he received a gift from his son Kaleth’s followers commemorating his 40th birthday.

Fans from Bogotá, Cartagena, Santa Marta and Barranquilla arrived at the Jardines del Ecce Homo cemetery in Valledupar, who presented a painting in which the Morales Troya family appears together, including the missing Kaleth, filling Nevis and Miguel with emotion, who They were in charge of receiving the detail.

“This is the best gift I have been given, thanks to my followers, to the Kaletistas at heart, it is very beautiful and we are going to keep it”said Miguel Morales.

The singer also revealed that the painting will be part of the Morales Gallery that he is preparing to create in Valledupar so that lovers of Vallenato music can learn more about their dynasty.

“This is going to be in the next gallery that is going to be made by the Morales family in Valledupar. We will be reporting soon on this and I know that it will be a very beautiful gallery and visited by all our followers.”, he added.