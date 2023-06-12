Home » Miguel Morales to follower of Kaleth
News

Miguel Morales to follower of Kaleth

by admin
Miguel Morales to follower of Kaleth

Moved to tears, this is how Vallenato music singer Miguel Morales was seen when he received a gift from his son Kaleth’s followers commemorating his 40th birthday.

Read also: The song that Kaleth Morales secretly recorded: “We added it to the album”

Fans from Bogotá, Cartagena, Santa Marta and Barranquilla arrived at the Jardines del Ecce Homo cemetery in Valledupar, who presented a painting in which the Morales Troya family appears together, including the missing Kaleth, filling Nevis and Miguel with emotion, who They were in charge of receiving the detail.

This is the best gift I have been given, thanks to my followers, to the Kaletistas at heart, it is very beautiful and we are going to keep it”said Miguel Morales.

Do not stop reading: Kanner Morales tells how the hit “Give me a kiss” by his brother Kaleth was recorded

The singer also revealed that the painting will be part of the Morales Gallery that he is preparing to create in Valledupar so that lovers of Vallenato music can learn more about their dynasty.

“This is going to be in the next gallery that is going to be made by the Morales family in Valledupar. We will be reporting soon on this and I know that it will be a very beautiful gallery and visited by all our followers.”, he added.

See also  Draghi in Barcelona: 'Still far from recovering from the crisis'

You may also like

Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and...

Kia confirms wage increase request by 184,900 won…...

They will decide the fate of the mayor...

a dream to drive here, why not!

Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and...

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy