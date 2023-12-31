Home » Milan: Pioli, 2023 year of sufficiency. I hope 2024 is better – News
Milan: Pioli, 2023 year of sufficiency. I hope 2024 is better – News

Milan: Pioli, 2023 year of sufficiency. I hope 2024 is better – News

“I don’t give a grade to 2023, but I think it was a sufficient year of judgment.” Stefano Pioli takes stock after the 1-0 victory over Sassuolo and expresses his opinion on his Milan. “I hope that 2024 will be better from a sporting point of view”, adds the Rossoneri coach.


Just before, Pioli had played down to the Sky cameras about some sporadic whistles to Leao, at the time of the substitution: “I think he’s still not 100% after the injury, but today I saw him more incisive and he remains a point of reference for the team our offensive phase, despite having to find the best condition.” The words later pronounced by Alessandro Florenzi to Dazn were of the same tone: “Were there any whistles for Leao? We will help him transform them into applause, it’s the strongest we have”.

