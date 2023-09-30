Millions Anticipate October 2023 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Salt Lake City, Utah – This weekend, September 30 to October 1, millions of people worldwide will tune in to witness the October 2023 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The 193rd Semiannual General Conference of the Church will showcase messages from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other Church leaders. The conference will consist of five general sessions, open to all individuals, families, and friends.

Attendees can expect session highlights, talk recaps, videos, photo galleries, news, and announcements from the conference, as updates will be continuously added to this highly anticipated event.

The Church made an announcement on Thursday, September 28, stating that President Russell M. Nelson will not be attending the general conference in person due to his ongoing recovery from a recent fall. Instead, President Nelson will be viewing the conference remotely. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will also participate remotely as he continues to recuperate from recent health issues.

In addition to these updates, the Church released two Area Seventies and called two new ones during leadership meetings on September 28. The October 2023 edition of the World Report was also published on September 27.

Details of the conference schedule are as follows: three general sessions will be held on Saturday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. (all times are in Salt Lake City, Utah time). On Sunday, October 1, there will be two general sessions at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Each session is expected to last two hours. All five sessions, including the Saturday night session, will be open to the public.

For those unable to attend in person, the October 2023 general conference will be broadcast live in multiple languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts, the General Conference YouTube channel, Gospel Broadcasts, and the Gospel Library app. The sessions will also be available in English on KSL-TV and BYUtv. Additionally, Gospel Voice on Amazon Alexa devices and TuneIn (search for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” for live interpretation in Spanish) will provide access to the conference.

During the April 2023 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson made significant announcements. He unveiled plans for 15 new temple locations and extended an invitation to members to participate in temple worship, promising blessings for their commitment. He emphasized the importance of making covenants and receiving essential ordinances in the temple, stating that it would bless their lives in ways no other form of worship could.

President Nelson also addressed the need for peacemakers in today’s troubled society and encouraged individuals to seek answers to life’s problems by looking to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Notably, changes were made to the Young Women general presidency and the Young Men general presidency, and several General Authority Seventies were called and given emeritus status. Additionally, for the first time, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square included 10 international singers from six countries. This weekend’s conference will also feature more international singers.

The October 2023 general conference promises to be a significant event for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Whether attending in person or watching remotely, individuals can expect inspiration, teachings, and guidance from Church leaders as they gather to worship and strengthen their faith.

