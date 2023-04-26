Original title: More than 280,000 flowers decorate Tiananmen Square

The flower arrangements on both sides of Tiananmen Square have been completed recently, and the flower beds will welcome tourists during the “May Day” holiday with a new look.Photo by our reporter Wang Haixin

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhu Songmei) The flower arrangement on both sides of Tiananmen Square has been completed recently. More than 280,000 flowers were used in this landscape arrangement. This is what the reporter learned from the Municipal Landscaping Bureau.

In the late spring, Tiananmen Square once again became full of flowers. According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Landscaping Bureau, in order to welcome the “May 1st” International Labor Day and create a festive and peaceful festival atmosphere, 9,600 square meters of “auspicious and wishful” patterned flower beds have been arranged on both sides of Tiananmen Square. The arrangement of the frame and flower balls highlights the beautiful meaning of auspiciousness. In addition, there are 9 styles on both sides of the square.

This landscape layout project used a variety of plant species such as super petunia, peacock grass, African impatiens, and four seasons crabapple, with a total of more than 280,000 flowers. The clusters of flowers will last until the end of October this year, and the flowers will be changed before the rainy season and before the National Day to ensure the landscape effect. In late autumn, the weather in Beijing is cold and bleak, and the landscape layout of Tiananmen Square will be replaced with colorful wooden coverings, which will enhance the landscape and suppress dust like a colored carpet.

It is worth mentioning that, on the basis of summarizing the experience of previous years, this year’s flower arrangement in Tiananmen Square adopted an automatic irrigation system. The smart device will automatically adjust the amount of irrigation water according to the soil conditions, which can not only meet the needs of plants, but also achieve better water-saving effects.

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Bao Congying)