A motion of censure has been filed against Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, promoted by the Democratic Center.

The measure seeks to make the minister answer for the retention of uniformed officers in Los Pozos, in San Vicente del Caguan, and the complaints against him made from Guatemala.

The representative to the Chamber, Jose Jaime Uscátegui, has indicated that Velásquez has not served as Defense Minister in the last 7 months and that the country’s security has worsened with his administration. In addition, there have been massacres, murders of police officers, and kidnappings have doubled.

The motion of no confidence also asks the minister to explain the measures adopted by his portfolio in response to what happened in Los Pozos de San Vicente del Caguan, where almost 80 uniformed men were detained by the community and a police uniformed man and a peasant lost their life.

Precisely, yesterday the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, responded to her second motion of censure. “We do not understand with what interest, some people want to create panic. The country’s reservoirs are above the average of 2 decades ago, they are even higher than those of 2015, when the El Niño phenomenon occurred.