Among the works to be carried out are the renovation of green areas, educational gardens, play areas, sports, fitness and dog walking. The restoration of the toilets and the lighting, irrigation and video surveillance systems is also planned.
“We plan to complete all the tender procedures for the assignment of the works in a short time in order to give back to the citizens these urban parks placed at the service of areas with a high population density – said the Councilor Vincent Santagada – It is another important step for the care of public green areas, at the center of a redevelopment plan that will gradually involve all the neighbourhoods”.