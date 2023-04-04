The City Council has approved, on the proposal of the councilor for health and greenery Vincenzo Santagada, the executive projects relating to the redevelopment works of three city parks. The interventions, financed by the Strategic Plan of the Metropolitan City, will involve, for a total of one million eight hundred thousand euros, the parks

Among the works to be carried out are the renovation of green areas, educational gardens, play areas, sports, fitness and dog walking. The restoration of the toilets and the lighting, irrigation and video surveillance systems is also planned.

“We plan to complete all the tender procedures for the assignment of the works in a short time in order to give back to the citizens these urban parks placed at the service of areas with a high population density – said the Councilor Vincent Santagada – It is another important step for the care of public green areas, at the center of a redevelopment plan that will gradually involve all the neighbourhoods”.