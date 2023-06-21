Municipality of Naples – Amato Lamberti Award

The tenth edition of the “Amato Lamberti” National Award was held today in the Sala Giunta of Palazzo San Giacomo in the presence of the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi during which the winning candidates were awarded: Giuliano Benincasa, Federica Ponticelli and Danilo Pisano.

The founder and president of the Libera association took part Don Luigi Ciottithe Honorary President Frank Robertithe Quaestor of Naples, Alexander Julian, Marco Damilanojournalist and presenter of the Rai show ‘The horse and the tower’, Dèsirèe Klainjournalist and spokesman for Article 21.

A special plaque was delivered by the former Advocate General Aldo De Chiara to the judge Carlo Alemiformer president of the court of Naples.

The works were coordinated by Nino Danielepresident of the ‘Amato Lamberti’ National Prize.

The three scholarships of 1,000 euros each were funded by the Federico II University of Naples to reward work on the topics of organized crime, criminal trafficking, environmental crimes, corruption and illegal economies, victims of the mafias and of the violence.

This year the association and the National Award that bear the name of the sociologist and teacher celebrate their tenth anniversary. Over the years, a total of 24 young scholars have been awarded, selected from a shortlist of over 234 candidates from major Italian universities and many foreign universities.

“This is a very important award – declared the Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi– because it brings together two topics that are particularly dear to me, legality and education. To make this quantum leap in the defense of legality in our city and in our country, we must necessarily start from the education of young people and from research. Amato Lamberti did it in the context of Federico Secondo and then as a man of the institutions and therefore this award represents the continuation of a path”.