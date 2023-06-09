N-Soft successfully implements its mobile data governance system in Mali

Mali becomes one of the first countries in Africa to make its TICS visible

BAMAKO, Mali, June 7, 2023, /African Media Agency/ – Last March, N-Soft implemented a new governance solution for mobile internet in Mali. Testing of this new data solution has been officially approved by AMRTP and N-Soft experts.

Thanks to the installation of these advanced digital governance solutions, Mali is positioning itself as one of the pioneering countries in Africa to strengthen the transparency and oversight of its national policies. This development offers a considerable advantage to global financial institutions and investors who seek clear visibility into specific sectors of the economy in order to make informed investment decisions and grant loans in a reliable trading environment.

Since 2019, N-Soft has been overseeing mobile voice, SMS and Mobile Money transactions in Mali, for example managing a monthly mobile Money transaction volume worth $3.3 billion per month.

As a sign of confidence, N-Soft was granted an extension of the initial contract and now provides real-time visibility on mobile data, in particular with regard to the volume (download/upload) and the bandwidth per application ( OTT, Web, Streaming, etc).

This extension of the initial project aims to monitor the mobile Internet and calculate in real time the volume usage and the bandwidth generated by Android, IOS, etc. mobile applications, in order to provide visibility on the actual bandwidth.

﻿

“N-SOFT is very honored by the confidence placed in it by the AMRTP, renewed by the signing of this project. This project aims to provide Mali with a precise regulatory tool, giving it total visibility on the Internet volumes consumed by nationals.

It is not a question of controlling the uses made by Malians of the Internet, but of measuring the overall bandwidth used by the country, of classifying OTT applications (eg: WhatsApp, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify etc.) based on their adoption by the population, and a multitude of similar questions.

Mali is now one of our privileged partners and we will continue to mobilize all our resources to provide it with full visibility of its digital environment,” explains Alex-Ariel Tchetgnia, Vice-President of Services at N-Soft.

N-Soft has been supervising the digital sectors for more than ten years; its governance solutions are the best in the industry, proven in many countries. They help governments tackle the informal economy and tax evasion by providing comprehensive visibility into the digital economy.

N-Soft’s solutions cover pay TV, the gaming and betting industry, the import of mobile phones, digital advertising, financial services and any other sector that is part of the digital economy.

The transparency provided by N-Soft tools optimizes the mobilization of domestic resources by allowing governments to stem revenue leakage. Only careful monitoring of all transactions guarantees governments the collection of all taxes owed to them.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for N-Soft.

About N-Soft

Founded in 1986, N-Soft has developed a solid reputation in technological solutions for

governance. N-Soft offers supervision solutions to government authorities in

all sectors with a focus on tracking and managing revenues and business volumes.

For further information or inquiries, please visit www.n-soft.com or email [email protected].

Media contacts:

Emmanuel Gold

Marketing director

[email protected]

The post N-Soft successfully implements its mobile data governance system in Mali appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)