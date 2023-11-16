new medals for huila in wrestling and taekwondo

In an outstanding performance on the fifth day of the National Games, the Huila department has left its mark on the competition by excelling in the disciplines of wrestling and taekwondo, securing valuable medals.

In the wrestling, Alexa Michel Cuero Cuadrado was the center of attention when he won the silver medal in the 57Kg category. . . . The outstanding participation of Mileidy Diana Katherine Ipuz (55Kg.) y Danna Yulieth Campos Joven (59Kg.) did not go unnoticed, obtaining bronze medals in their respective categories.

In taekwondo, Daniela Muñoz stood out by conquering the silver medal in the category of 57Kg., while Duván Felipe López secured the bronze in the 58Kg.

You may be interested in: National Games: gold and silver for Huila in wrestling

With these new conquests, Huila is positioned in 13th place in the medal table, accumulating a total of 7 medals. Julián Horta shone with a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling 72Kg, while Sebastian Ossa in Greco-Roman wrestling 55Kg., Alexa Michel Cuero in freestyle 57Kg and Daniela Muñoz in taekwondo 57Kg. They contributed three silver medals. Danna Yulieth Campos Joven, Mileidy Diana Katherine Ipuz Rincón and Duvan Felipe López added to the success with three bronze medals.

In a significant gesture, departmental authorities announced economic incentives for the winners: $20 million for gold medalists, $12 million for silver medalists, and $8 million for bronze medalists in the National and Paranational Games, demonstrating their commitment to the development of the sport in the region.

You can read: Colombia Women’s Team will face New Zealand