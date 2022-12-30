With the adjustment of the new crown epidemic prevention policy, some cities and regions have experienced epidemic peaks before and after, and medical resources in various places are in short supply. As a method that has just begun, hierarchical diagnosis and treatment have not yet played their expected role well. With the development of Internet information technology With the development and popularization, the Internet hospital has become a new phenomenon and a new model. It breaks the time and space constraints in the process of seeking medical treatment under the traditional hospital treatment mode, and solves the problem of “difficulty in seeing a doctor”. With the wide application and popularization of online diagnosis and treatment in medical institutions, more and more patients can enjoy efficient and convenient online medical services without leaving home.

In order to meet the online consultation needs of COVID-19 patients, Hangu Internet Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine lasted a year and a half. After building an online platform, three-level insurance, access to a provincial supervision platform, online review by the Health Bureau, and offline inspection, it finally Obtaining the qualification of an Internet hospital coincides with the opening of the country to receive new crowns online.

Hangu Traditional Chinese Medicine was founded in 2012 by Dr. Chen Changqing, a personal disciple of the famous old Chinese doctor Li Ke, and Qi Qinyuan, a postdoctoral fellow. , a TCM career development platform that integrates the “six in one” of TCM diagnosis and treatment, TCM research and development, TCM health preservation, TCM education, TCM innovative research and TCM cultural dissemination

Mr. Li Ke (1930-2013), a native of Lingshi County, Shanxi Province, is a rare genius in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. He is known as the “Master of Folk Traditional Chinese Medicine”. The inheritor of the School of Traditional Chinese Medicine once served as the president of Lingshi County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

He studied medicine in adversity, and in the 1960s and 1970s, he created more than 20 prescriptions such as “Baoge Jiuxin Decoction”, “Chongdu Chengqi Decoction”, “Peiyuan Guben Powder” to treat various types of critical illnesses such as heart failure and various acute abdomens disease, great success. He is the author of “Li Ke’s Experience in Critical and Intractable Diseases of Old Chinese Medicine Specialist” and “Human Yang Qi and Diseases”.

Since the official launch of the Hangu TCM Internet Hospital, Hangu TCM has mobilized all the backbone TCM physicians to take turns online to provide patients with online consultation. Recently, due to the increase in the number of patients with the new crown, the number of online consultations has also increased day by day. After online consultations with patients who are positive for the new crown, more and more friends who are positive, who cannot buy medicine, and have sequelae of Yangkang come to the online consultation prescribe medicine. The number of people seeing a doctor in two hours on the first day of the clinic exceeded 100, and the number of people seeing a doctor exceeded 1,000 in less than a week after the Internet Hospital went online. In addition to the surge in the number of follow-up consultations for patients with positive new crowns, there are also a large number of consultations on symptoms during the disease period and rehabilitation consultations.

On the other hand, since the opening of the new crown online outpatient clinic, all the medicines prescribed have been delivered to patients in the first time through SF Express, Dada, etc., which not only relieves the pressure of offline fever clinics, but also relieves patients who have nowhere to consult. , The anxiety caused by not being able to buy medicines has been well received by the majority of patients and friends. Hangu Traditional Chinese Medicine Internet Hospital consultation “Internet + medicine” makes seeing a doctor more convenient. The specific operation guidelines are as follows. “Video” way to ask a doctor, fill in personal information and a brief medical condition, submit and pay to start online consultation.

