New parapets to access the Argentiera beach – News

Accessing Argentiera beach is now safer. The Municipality of Sassari has completed the restoration work on the parapets of the stairway, corroded by exposure to the salt air.





The passage on the stairway leading to the main beach of Argentiera was forbidden months ago with an order from the mayor, precisely because of the deterioration of the parapets, a dangerous situation reported by the inhabitants five years ago. “The dangerous situation had led to the need to close the area and drastically limit the use of the beach as well. We therefore opened a discussion with the company that had carried out the work in 2015, in order not to lose another summer”, he explains the councilor Carlo Sardara.





“Having done the necessary studies, found the funds and obtained the necessary authorization from the Superintendency, the contractor started and completed the works in a few days, as agreed, in order to allow bathers and vacationers to enjoy the beach in safety again “.





The old uprights in Cor-ten steel, a material originally prescribed by the Superintendence for the best insertion in the context of the mining village, have been replaced with similar uprights in stainless steel, in order to guarantee greater durability and fewer maintenance needs.



