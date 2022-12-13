Back again this year in Treviso, as per the tradition inaugurated years ago by the previous junta, theordinance against New Year’s barrels to protect pets, especially those that live in the gardens of homes. Mayor Mario Conte in fact, he announced the return of the ban from December 30 to January 8, thus also including the period of bread and wine and Epiphany bonfires.

The announcement was also followed by a small discussion about the profile facebook of the mayor with a citizen who underlined how the ban was useless in the absence of controls and sanctions (even last year there were none).

hence the reply of the mayor who, admitting that “he cannot be everywhere in the municipal area”, underlined how the value of the ordinance, rather than a sanction, should be to stimulate common sense and civic sense. “It should be one cultural and civilizational issue…that’s what the ordinance is for» he replied to the critics.