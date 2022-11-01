Home News No vax, raid against the headquarters of the CGIL in Treviso
The plans were enough to eliminate the sanctions imposed on people who refused to be vaccinated and the reintegration of doctors and nurses into work no vax to revive the ranks of the movement born against the obligation of green pass.

In the viewfinder, after the walls of schools, houses and sports fields, the walls of the provincial headquarters of the CGIL of Treviso where with the usual red spray various kinds of offenses have been written, marked by the “W” in the circle, a now recognized symbol of the no vax.

“Servants of the Nazi State”, one of the accusations leveled at the union which, with some internal turmoil, has openly sided in favor of the rules for the protection of public health. The condemnation by the leaders and union members was very harsh.

